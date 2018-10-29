Marvin Lewis on bringing Hue Jackson back to Bengals: I’m not going to make a headline

Getty Images

The Browns haven’t officially announced any moves yet, but Monday has seen the latest shakeup to their coaching staff.

Head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley have both been terminated in the wake of a loss to the Steelers that dropped the team to 2-5-1 on the season. The lack of confirmation from the team didn’t stop one of Jackson’s former bosses from getting a question about bringing him back.

Jackson had two stints on Marvin Lewis’ staff with the Bengals and was the team’s offensive coordinator before being hired by the Browns in 2016. Lewis declined to give an answer when asked if he’d be open to bringing Jackson back for another tour.

“I’m not going to make a headline,” Lewis said, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Bill Lazor is the offensive coordinator with the Bengals and the defense has been a bigger issue so far this season, but Jackson hasn’t been limited to the offensive side of the ball in Cincinnati. His last stint began with the titles of secondary assistant and special teams coach, so the Bengals would likely find a way to make it work if all parties are interested.