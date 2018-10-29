Michael Jordan steps into the GOAT debate fray

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

In recent years, Michael Jordan has become the subject of a debate regarding the greatest basketball player of all time. So it’s fitting that Jordan produced a preview of football’s on-field contest between two quarterbacks who can make the case for being the NFL’s GOAT: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The segment debuted Sunday night, and it provoked a response from Lebron James.

IM READY!!!!” James tweeted. “Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program.”

Um, does Lebron think that basketball’s GOAT debate would be resolved by having James and Jordan play a game of one-on-one now, with Jordan at 56? The question isn’t whether James would beat Jordan now (surely he would). The question is whether James in his prime would beat Jordan in his prime.

I’d take Jordan.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Michael Jordan steps into the GOAT debate fray

  4. Jordan one on one would dismantle Lebron. There are a lot of guys who can say that, and a lot of guys who would dismantle Jordan one on one (Or do you think Jordan would have a chance in hell of stopping Wilt?) but Jordan’s GOAT argument is he made everyone around him far better and was absolute money in the clutch while Lebron’s is he’s the greatest all-around player of all-time, no way you can argue that, and therefore his teammates are better.

    Really it comes down to, do you think Jordan’s ability to motivate guys counts for more than Lebron’s ability to make people around him have an easier game to play.

    Personally, Lebron is the GOAT.

    And Rodgers is a superior player to Brady but Belichick is the greatest coach in any sport ever and has put Brady into a position where his strengths are capitalized on like no other player. The Pats have 2 or 3 more Superbowls with Rodgers at the helm than Brady given how those losses played out (lack of mobility killed the Pats each time).

  5. Def Brady then Brees over Rodgers and LeBron needs to do a lot more to even be in consideration with Jordan I’m not sure he’s better than a Magic/Kobe/Duncan

  6. Anyone who saw Jordan play in his prime knows there is no debate. Jordan was a cold blooded killer. If you’ve also ever heard the story about the closed practice pick up game with the original Dream Team you know too. It was a friendly game until Barkley smarted off to Jordan then Jordan took over and destroyed some of the top 50 players ever, single handily. There is no debate.

  12. Is this real life? Is this in the same timeline where Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas, and Dan Marino exist? It’s funny how it wasn’t Brady vs. Rodgers until Peyton Manning finally retired. The media loves trying to stir up drama that’s not there. Rodgers is a great quarterback in today’s game, but Brady and Peyton accumulated stats and won games when football was still “football” throughout the early 2000s. Based on total accolades and heart for the game, it’s between Brady and Montana. I’d still put Peyton over Rodgers.

  13. Honestly both sports have trended toward making it a helluva a lot easier on the offensive side of the ball. Hard for me to argue with any current players being better than their predecessors due to the nature of the sport.

    I’ll also throw in the caveat that the intial players of both sports faced far less competition due to barriers of entry that are not as prevalent today.

    For the Brady fan boys, football is the ultimate team sport. Hard for me to argue an overall great. Now we can debate positional greats all day.

  14. Don’t get me wrong Rodgers is a great QB and definitely fun to watch but if we’re talkin GOAT status how is he even brought up in that conversation? I’d say Brady has to be #1 he’s maintained a high level of play year in year out for what 17-18 years? And nobody needs to be reminded of his 5 rings and 7 SB appearances. Peyton Manning would be up there too IMO but besides those 2 how bout we keep in mind there were a few great QBs from the 70’s, 80’s and perhaps 90’s that deserve to be part of the conversation before bringing up any other QBs from this era.

  15. realestateguy1983 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:57 pm
    Seriously, how is this debatable? Brady has five super bowl rings

    _________

    *5 Super Bowl rings.

    The problem is none of them are legitimate and every. single. ring is tainted by cheating and getting caught cheating. Take away the widespread cheating by Brady and Belichump and he is a 43 year old QB with no rings and isn’t even in the discussion for GOAT.

  16. Belichick has zero super bowls without Brady. Pederson ran circles around belichick and Brady with backups . Doug is much better than those 2 losers

  17. Is Rodgers even the best Packers QB ever? Better than Favre, yes, but what about Bart Starr? I didn’t see him play, but I hear he was pretty good. Brady is by far the GOAT QB. Nobody has done more with less or more than him. And the Belichick argument doesn’t hold water with me because he didn’t do anything before Brady in Cleveland or New England, with Bledsoe and most of the great QB’s had great coaches. Rodgers may be top 10, but it would be a debate.

  19. amurdora says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    “And Rodgers is a superior player to Brady but Belichick is the greatest coach in any sport ever and has put Brady into a position where his strengths are capitalized on like no other player. The Pats have 2 or 3 more Superbowls with Rodgers at the helm than Brady given how those losses played out (lack of mobility killed the Pats each time).”

    _______________________________________________________________________________

    Cam Newton and Michael Vick are also both more athletically gifted than Peyton and Brady. Does this make them better quarterbacks with the ability to read defenses from inside the quarterback pocket and to audible when necessary at the line of scrimmage? This thought getting passed around the Internet about Rodgers “having more championships than Brady if he was on the Patriots” is a bit absurd. Revisionist history is useless. Brady has a better career record than Rodgers when his defense sacrifices at least 40 points.

    Brady helped bring a Patriots team to Super Bowl XLVI ranked 31st in total yards given up. The defense was atrocious. In 2000, Belichick and the Patriots went 5-11 despite Belichick having 3-time pro-bowler Drew Bledsoe. In Brady’s second season in 2002, he led the league in touchdown passes. It took Brady 34 playoff games to throw a pick-6. Rodgers threw 4 TDs-3 INTs against the same two Falcons and Seahawks defenses that Brady threw 6 TDs-3 INTs against in Super Bowls XLIX and LI.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!