Michael Jordan steps into the GOAT debate fray

Getty Images

In recent years, Michael Jordan has become the subject of a debate regarding the greatest basketball player of all time. So it’s fitting that Jordan produced a preview of football’s on-field contest between two quarterbacks who can make the case for being the NFL’s GOAT: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The segment debuted Sunday night, and it provoked a response from Lebron James.

“IM READY!!!!” James tweeted. “Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program.”

Um, does Lebron think that basketball’s GOAT debate would be resolved by having James and Jordan play a game of one-on-one now, with Jordan at 56? The question isn’t whether James would beat Jordan now (surely he would). The question is whether James in his prime would beat Jordan in his prime.

I’d take Jordan.