Mitchell Trubisky pays tribute to Mike Ditka after game

Mitchell Trubisky might be a little old for Halloween, but he still dressed like a Chicago superhero.

The Bears quarterback had some fun after yesterday’s win over the Jets, showing up for his press conference dressed like former Bears coach Mike Ditka.

The aviator sunglasses, the team-logo sweater vest, the white dress shirt and blue-and-orange tie, the whole ensemble.

“I would say I’m dressed as a legend,” Trubisky said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “I’m not usually big into Halloween, but I had a little something brewed up for today.”

"I wouldn't call it a costume, I'd say I dressed as a legend." –@Mtrubisky10 pic.twitter.com/SRGCLHvzeh — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 28, 2018

Of course, he was only able to have that kind of fun thanks to an improved second half performance and a win over the Jets. He had just 116 passing yards in the first half, and 70 of those came on a screen pass to Tarik Cohen. He was 11-of-16 in the second half, and ran six times for 51 yards for the game, polishing things up considerably after a rough start.

“It was clean,” wide receiver Taylor Gabriel said of Trubisky’s game. “It was very efficient. He made the decision in his throws, and he was confident. As long as he’s confident, I feel like he’ll have a great game and be on point in all aspects of the game. That’s calling the play, getting everybody aligned and adjusted in the huddle. I felt like he had a good game.”

And he was even better in the post-game.