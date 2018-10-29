Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

What will the Bills get from RB LeSean McCoy on Monday night?

Fixing the defense was the priority for the Dolphins this weekend.

The Patriots would like to stop turning the ball over.

Pre-snap penalties were among the Jets’ mistakes in Sunday’s loss.

The Ravens offensive line had a bad day against the Panthers.

The Bengals defense has some corrections to make.

Browns T Chris Hubbard struggled against the Steelers.

Sunday was another good day for Steelers RB James Conner.

Will the Texans sign WR Brice Butler to a contract?

The Colts finished strong on Sunday.

K Josh Lambo had a better day than the rest of the Jaguars.

Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur broke down some of RB Dion Lewis‘ play during the bye week.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick caught his first NFL touchdown in Sunday’s loss.

Sammy Watkins took a turn leading the way for the Chiefs receiving corps.

P Donnie Jones has brought some tranquility to the Chargers special teams.

Raiders S Karl Joseph and CB Garon Conley heard trade chatter about them last week.

A look at WR Amari Cooper‘s first days with the Cowboys.

Sunday was another banner day for the Giants offense.

WR Jordan Matthews helped the Eagles to a win in London.

S D.J. Swearinger‘s two interceptions helped fuel Washington’s win.

Sunday’s win showed the growing connection between Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky and WR Anthony Miller.

Spirits are low following the Lions’ loss to the Seahawks.

Several players stepped up for the Packers in their loss to the Rams.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen‘s fumble overshadowed the rest of his Sunday.

Will the Falcons get LB Deion Jones back in the lineup this year?

The Panthers offense sparkled in Sunday’s win.

The Saints defense did a lot of heavy lifting on Sunday night.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans was left to lament the one that got away against the Bengals.

RB David Johnson found more room to operate for the Cardinals.

WR Josh Reynolds stepped up for the Rams with Cooper Kupp injured.

Lessons learned in the latest 49ers loss.

Seahawks P Michael Dickson came up with a huge play in Sunday’s win.