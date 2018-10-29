NFL continues its record scoring pace

Getty Images

The NFL is one game short of completing eight weeks of the regular season. And the NFL already has seen more scoring through the first eight weeks than in any first eight weeks of any NFL regular season.

And the NFL continues to be very happy about that.

With Pats-Bills still to be played, 5,803 points already have been scored this year. That’s the most ever through the first eight weeks of a season.

Also, 659 touchdowns have been scored. Again, that’s the most through eight weeks of any NFL season. Of those, 429 have been touchdown passes, another record through eight weeks.

Games also continue to be closer than usual. Through Week Eight (with one game left), 67 games have been decided by one score, which is tied for the second most in league history through eight weeks. Of those, 36 games have been decided by three points or fewer, second most in league history through eight weeks.

The scoring and the close games surely have contributed to the uptick in ratings. The biggest boost will come from more high-scoring, exciting games in prime time.