No bus trip for Deshaun Watson this week

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can get back to accumulating frequent flyer miles this week.

Watson took a bus to and from Jacksonville for the team’s Week Seven game against the Jaguars because of concerns about how the cabin pressure of an airplane would impact the rib/lung injury Watson was dealing with. That precaution will not be in place for this week’s trip to Denver.

Head coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, that the plan is for Watson to fly to the team’s remaining road games this season. O’Brien also said that there’s no specific concern about Watson’s health due to the altitude in Denver, but that the team does consider it a factor to keep in mind for all of their players this week.

Watson looked just fine for the Texans in last Thursday’s home win over the Dolphins. He threw five touchdown passes and four incompletions in the 42-23 win that moved the Texans to 5-3 after an 0-3 start to the year.