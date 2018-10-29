Pat Shurmur: Eli Manning’s our QB, we have to help him be better

Getty Images

After the Giants fell to 1-7 with another listless offensive performance against Washington on Sunday afternoon, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about the possibility of making a quarterback change during the team’s bye week.

Shurmur said he’ll look at everything, but didn’t want to “tease” the possibility that the team would move away from starting Eli Manning at that point. Shurmur met with the media again on Monday and faced more questions about Manning that he responded to with more of a suggestion that the status quo will remain in place.

“Eli’s our quarterback,” Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We’ve got to do what we can to help him be better. There’s a handful of plays where he needs to be better. That’s obvious. … We’ll see. But yeah, I think Eli’s our quarterback. I know what you’re all trying to tease a headline out of. At this point Eli’s our quarterback and we’re looking at all ways to improve.”

The backup options for the Giants are journeyman Alex Tanney and fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta. If someone else is going to play, Lauletta would make sense as he’d give the Giants a sense of what they may have on hand for the future. The rookie has not been active for a game yet this year, however, and it seems likely that getting him ready to start might require a longer lead time than even the bye week provides.