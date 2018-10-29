Pat Shurmur thinks both Odell Beckham and Landon Collins will stay with Giants

Getty Images

There’s no reason for the Giants not to be sellers at the trade deadline, but two of their biggest names are apparently staying put.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he believed that both wide receiver Odell Beckham and safety Landon Collins will still be on the team after tomorrow’s trade deadline.

“I see then being Giants moving forward,” Shurmur said.

Since Collins is in the final year of his rookie deal, his future’s very much up in the air even if he stays. But that cheap rookie contract also makes him one of their most attractive commodities if someone wanted a rental.

The cap hit to trade Beckham so soon after giving him a $95 million contract would seem prohibitive anyway, but things have gone so wrong this season that nothing should be considered off the table.

Of course, they’ve already traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Lions for a fifth round pick, so players acquired by previous administrations such as cornerback Janoris Jenkins should probably keep their phone handy for the next day or so.