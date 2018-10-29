Patriots lead Bills 9-3 at halftime

AP

If you’re a fan of field goals, Monday night’s game is the game for you.

It is a field goal fest so far.

The first half featured no touchdowns as Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicked three field goals and Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka kicked one. The Patriots lead 9-3 at halftime.

Gostkowski made kicks of 25, 40 and 38 yards. The Patriots reached as deep as the Buffalo 4, 22 and 20 on their three scoring drives, with Lorenzo Alexander getting a sack on two of those to make New England settle for field goals.

Gostkowski missed a 50-yard attempt with five seconds left in the half.

The Patriots led 9-0 before Hauschka’s 47-yard kick, which came with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Derek Anderson completed 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards. LeSean McCoy had eight carries for 14 yards, with a handful coming out of the Wildcat, and two catches for 26 yards.

The Bills managed only 99 yards.

Tom Brady has completed 20 of 31 passes for 202 yards. Julian Edelman has six catches for 68 yards, and James White has made eight catches for 60 yards.

Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, doubling as a running back with Sony Michel inactive, is the Patriots’ leading rusher with four carries for 9 yards.