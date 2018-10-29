Patriots score touchdown to take 18-6 lead

AP

It took the Patriots 50 minutes, 2 seconds to score a touchdown. But they finally have, and now it’s game over.

James White scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give New England an 18-6 lead. Tom Brady‘s pass attempt was intercepted on the 2-point try.

The Patriots led 9-3 at halftime, and the teams traded field goals in the third quarter.

It seems unlikely the Bills can generate two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, considering they have only nine first downs and 194 yards.

White has caught 10 passes for 79 yards and run for 15 yards on eight carries. Julian Edelman has nine catches for 104 yards.

Brady has completed 29 of 45 passes for 324 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.