Patriots win 25-6 as Derek Anderson leaves late with injury

AP

The Patriots reached the red zone only three times. Their offense got into the end zone only once. Tom Brady threw no touchdown passes.

Yet, New England won easily, 25-6, over the Bills.

The Patriots got four field goals to build a lead and iced the game with a defensive touchdown.

Stephen Gostkowski made field goals of 25, 40 and 38 yards in the first half. He also missed a 50-yarder but added a 25-yarder in the third quarter.

It was more than enough as Devin McCourty iced it with an 84-yard interception return. The Patriots had not scored a defensive touchdown in 40 games.

New England put together only one touchdown drive all night, going 85 yards in 10 plays in the fourth quarter. James White‘s 1-yard touchdown run with 9:58 remaining gave the Patriots an 18-6 lead.

The Bills pulled out all the stops early, trying every trick play in their playbook. While they gained 310 yards, they had two turnovers — both by Derek Anderson — and kicked only two field goals. Stephen Hauschka made kicks of 47 and 51 yards.

Anderson left with 1:25 remaining after a sack by Kyle Van Noy. As an athletic trainer escorted him to the locker room, Anderson held his right arm.

He finished 22-of-39 for 290 yards and the interception. LeSean McCoy gained 82 yards on six receptions but rushed for only 13 yards on 12 carries.

Brady was 29-of-45 for 324 yards. Julian Edelman caught nine passes for 104 yards, and White caught 10 passes for 79 yards.

Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, doubling as a running back with Sony Michel inactive, was the team’s leading rusher with 38 yards on 10 carries.

Van Noy finished with eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.