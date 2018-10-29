Report: Gregg Williams expected to be Browns interim

Getty Images

Having already fired their head coach and offensive coordinator today, the Browns are shuffling their current staff to cover the immediate responsibilities.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, defensive coordinator Greg Williams is expected to be named interim head coach.

Williams has head coaching experience, going 17-31 in three seasons with the Bills. That’s quite a step up after Hue Jackson just went 3-36-1.

But Williams also carries the shadow of his BountyGate days as the Saints defensivse coordinator with him wherever he goes.

Veteran offensive assistant Al Saunders is also on staff and could lend some stability on that side of the ball, but it seems clear the Browns are getting a head start on (another) big makeover.

UPDATE 2:48 p.m. ET: The Browns have announced that Williams is the interim head coach.