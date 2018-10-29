Report: Josh Gordon to sit part of Monday’s game as disciplinary measure

Getty Images

The Patriots will reportedly play the first part of Monday night’s game against the Bills without wide receiver Josh Gordon in the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gordon will be benched for “several series” or the entire first quarter as a disciplinary measure. Per the report, Gordon is being disciplined because he has been late for work. He is expected to play a regular workload beyond that point.

Gordon was traded to the Patriots earlier this year after showing up late to work for the Browns on a Saturday. That was the last straw after several suspensions and other issues in Cleveland, but Gordon apparently still has some strikes left in New England.

The Patriots have some history with similar in-game disciplinary actions. Former wideout Wes Welker sat out the opening series of a playoff loss to the Jets after the 2010 season for making repeated references to feet while talking to the media about former Jets head coach Rex Ryan.