Report: Teams inquiring about Golden Tate

The Lions are receiving inquiries about receiver Golden Tate, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The question is: Do the Lions want to move him?

Pelissero adds the Lions would have to be “blown away” to deal him.

Even though the Lions are 3-4 and last in the NFC North, they are only a game behind the first-place Bears.

Tate, 30, leads the Lions with 69 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns. Eight of his receptions have gone for 20-plus yards.

He has gone over 1,000 yards receiving in three of the past four seasons with Detroit. Tate joined the Lions in 2014 after four seasons in Seattle, signing a five-year, $31 million contract that pays him a $7 million base in this his last year of the deal.