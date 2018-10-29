Report: Terrelle Pryor visiting the Bills

Getty Images

The Jets might be thinking about bringing back wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, but they might have competition.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Pryor is in Buffalo for a visit as we speak. ESPN’s Josinia Anderson said that the Bills have offered him a contract.

The Bills could obviously use some help at the position, and a little bit of intra-division competition is always interesting.

Pryor caught 14 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games with the Jets this year, before he was released while dealing with a groin injury.