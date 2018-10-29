Ronald Jones expected to miss time with hamstring injury

Getty Images

A rough rookie year for Buccaneers second-round pick Ronald Jones isn’t getting any better.

The running back didn’t play in the first three games of the regular season after struggling in training camp and the preseason and he’s now set to miss more time because of an injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Jones was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and ended the day with negative yardage on two carries. He’s run 19 times for 42 yards and a touchdown overall.

Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers should get the work at running back for Tampa while Jones is out of action.