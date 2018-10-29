Ryan Tannehill throwing, no word on status for Week Nine yet

Getty Images

Word before the Dolphins faced the Texans last Thursday night was that quarterback Ryan Tannehill would begin throwing this week in hopes of returning to the lineup after a right shoulder injury.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase provided a brief update on how things are progressing on that front. Gase said that Tannehill is able to throw, but that the team remains unsure about whether he’ll be well enough to play against the Jets in Week Nine.

“He’s in position where he can throw a football,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “We’re gaining strength in that area. … It’s just a question of how much power he can put behind the ball.”

Brock Osweiler would get his fourth straight start in the event that the team finds Tannehill’s shoulder needs more time to recover before he’s ready for game action. The Dolphins have won one of Osweiler’s three starts so far this season.