Saints expect a “fun battle” with Rams in Week Nine

The Saints got a win in Minneapolis on Sunday night and the Rams squeezed past the Packers earlier in the day, so the two teams will bring a combined record of 14-1 into the Superdome for the marquee matchup on next Sunday’s schedule.

It’s a big enough game that the Saints didn’t spend much time savoring their victory over the Vikings before talk turned to what’s next on the schedule. Running back Mark Ingram said the Saints have respect for the Rams, but that his team isn’t scared of anyone and that it is “tough sledding” for teams visiting New Orleans.

While that’s certainly been the case over the years, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was still focused on the work that the Saints will have to do this week to be ready.

“Listen, we’re going to have to grind this tape,” Rankins said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “We played [the Rams] last year, but they’re a whole different animal this year. So it’s definitely going to be our biggest task yet. But we’re confident in the guys we have and it’s going to be a fun battle.”

There’s a lot of football to be played, but the Rams-Saints matchup will do a lot to set the stage for the stretch run in the NFC.