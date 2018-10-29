Saints players say Vikings fan threw beer can at them

Getty Images

Saints players said after Sunday night’s win at Minnesota that they were targeted by a fan who threw a beer can at them.

New Orleans defensive backs Kurt Coleman, Vonn Bell and Chris Banjo all told Nola.com they felt the beer fly. Banjo picked up the can and held it up on the sideline.

“It’s not acceptable,” Coleman said.

There has been no word on whether the fan who threw the beer was identified, or if the beer thrower was arrested or ejected from the stadium. Teams typically have a zero-tolerance policy for fans who throw objects on the field, but that’s only if they’re caught, and there often isn’t enough security present to catch everyone.

Fans throwing objects at players have resulted in some ugly incidents in the NFL and in other sports, most notably the “Malice at the Palace” in a 2004 NBA game, but also last year in Jacksonville, when multiple Seahawks players had items thrown at them by Jaguars fans.