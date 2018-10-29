Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp has a “very good chance” to return for Rams this week

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are set to get one of their top offensive weapons back this week ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday the Rams should see the return of wide receiver Cooper Kupp this week after missing the last two games with a sprained MCL.

“I think there’s a very good chance he’ll be able to go this week,” McVay said, via Myles Simmons of the team’s website.

Kupp went down against the Denver Broncos in Week Six when he was brought down in a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart. Kupp was carted off the field and briefly returned to the lineup before exiting for good.

Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns in six games this season for the Rams.