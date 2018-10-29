Sean McVay: I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else

Getty Images

It likely is the most ridiculous thing you’ll read today: An online betting service gave Sean McVay the best odds to end up as the Browns’ next head coach. The first question is: Why would McVay leave the Rams for the Browns?

McVay, 32, reportedly signed a five-year contract when Los Angeles hired him before last season. He won coach of the year honors in his first season, and the Rams are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL this season.

McVay shot down any notion that he would leave the Rams after the season.

“I couldn’t be happier to be here with our players, with this organization, working for a great owner in [owner] Mr. [Stan] Kroenke,” McVay said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “Unless they decide they want to make a change, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, 35, also made the list of candidates, and that makes more sense. Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, 39, did not, but he likely gets interviews after the season.

McVay said any interest teams show in his assistants will not become a distraction for the Rams.

“These guys have the right mindset,” McVay said. “I think it’d be silly for me to think [it would become a distraction]. Ultimately, where I’ve been so fortunate to be able to grow and get opportunities as a result of being around some good people, and I think they’ve been instrumental in some of the success we’ve had up to this point. But what those guys will do is they’ll continue to work exactly like they have, doing an excellent job coaching and being the best Rams coaches they can be. Down the line, I think they know that if you want to continue to be in those conversations, if that’s something that they have goals to be able to try to achieve, then we’ve got to continue to have success as a team. There’s nothing more exciting than to see people get a chance to grow if that’s something that they feel like is best for them and their families. In the meantime, I feel really fortunate to work with guys like that. I know that I’ve gotten to be a better coach from working with them and what I’ve been able to learn from them.”

