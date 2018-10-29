Titans bring back Jalston Fowler

Getty Images

The Titans are getting back to work after their bye week and they’ll do so with a familiar face back in the locker room.

The team announced on Monday morning that they have signed fullback Jalston Fowler to their 53-man roster. Fowler was a fourth-round pick of the team in 2015 and spent most of the last three seasons with the Titans.

Fowler appeared in 42 games for Tennessee and spent most of his time blocking or playing on special teams. He carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans waived Fowler last December and wound up with the Seahawks, but got cut in August and failed to make the Falcons after a short stint in Atlanta.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was dropped from the roster in a corresponding move.