Todd Haley out in Cleveland too

Not content to just flush the head coach Monday, the Browns got rid of one of the ostensible possibilities to be interim head coach.

PFT has confirmed that the Browns are firing offensive coordinator Todd Haley as well as head coach Hue Jackson.

It was clear that there was some degree of creative tension between the two, given Jackson’s background on offense and stated desire to become more active on that side of the ball.

But it does create some questions for the rest of the year, namely, who is going to be in charge there.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams also has head coaching experience, and would seem to make sense.

But it’s early yet, so there’s no telling how many other shoes are about to fall.