Tramon Williams: Ty Montgomery didn’t return kickoff for selfish reasons

Packers cornerback Tramon Williams defended Ty Montgomery after several Packers players anonymously accused the running back of being selfish when he didn’t take a knee on the kickoff late in Sunday’s loss.

Williams said he talked to Montgomery after Montgomery fumbled to end the Packers’ comeback hopes.

“I’ll tell you what: The people who said that, it’s unfortunate that they said that,” Williams said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That’s the reason they are anonymous and not said their name. If they want to say it, put their name by it. That’s them. Whoever that is, it is what it is. But we’re going to have Ty’s back. I know for a fact he didn’t do it selfishly. It may look that way, but he didn’t do it selfishly. I’ve been playing for a long time, and I’ve been in worse situations than he has.”

Michael Silver of NFL Media wrote a story after the game that said: “According to more than a half-dozen Packers players and coaches who witnessed it, Montgomery had thrown a tantrum of his own on Green Bay’s previous offensive series, becoming noticeably enraged on the sideline after being removed from the game. At least one player believed there was carryover from that incident to Montgomery’s decision to disregard his coaches’ instruction and return the kickoff.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed after the game that coaches had instructed Montgomery to take a knee if that was an option. Montgomery was 2 yards deep when he decided to run it out.

“We’ve got Aaron Rodgers, the best I’ve ever seen, and you’re gonna take that risk?” Silver quoted one Packers player anonymously. “I mean, it’s ’12’! All you gotta do is give him the ball, and you know what’s gonna happen.”