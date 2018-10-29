Tramon Williams: Ty Montgomery didn’t return kickoff for selfish reasons

Posted by Charean Williams on October 29, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Packers cornerback Tramon Williams defended Ty Montgomery after several Packers players anonymously accused the running back of being selfish when he didn’t take a knee on the kickoff late in Sunday’s loss.

Williams said he talked to Montgomery after Montgomery fumbled to end the Packers’ comeback hopes.

“I’ll tell you what: The people who said that, it’s unfortunate that they said that,” Williams said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That’s the reason they are anonymous and not said their name. If they want to say it, put their name by it. That’s them. Whoever that is, it is what it is. But we’re going to have Ty’s back. I know for a fact he didn’t do it selfishly. It may look that way, but he didn’t do it selfishly. I’ve been playing for a long time, and I’ve been in worse situations than he has.”

Michael Silver of NFL Media wrote a story after the game that said: “According to more than a half-dozen Packers players and coaches who witnessed it, Montgomery had thrown a tantrum of his own on Green Bay’s previous offensive series, becoming noticeably enraged on the sideline after being removed from the game. At least one player believed there was carryover from that incident to Montgomery’s decision to disregard his coaches’ instruction and return the kickoff.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed after the game that coaches had instructed Montgomery to take a knee if that was an option. Montgomery was 2 yards deep when he decided to run it out.

“We’ve got Aaron Rodgers, the best I’ve ever seen, and you’re gonna take that risk?” Silver quoted one Packers player anonymously. “I mean, it’s ’12’! All you gotta do is give him the ball, and you know what’s gonna happen.”

19 responses to “Tramon Williams: Ty Montgomery didn’t return kickoff for selfish reasons

  2. He was told to kneel, he disobeyed instructions and insured they would lose.

    I like the guy but I would cut him. You can’t trust him going forward

  4. Selfish intention or not, Montgomery still returned the kick after being instructed not to, and proceeded to carelessly fumble. The end result is the same, his actions were selfish in that he took the ball out of Aaron Rodgers’ hands when all the Packers needed was a FG to win and two minutes + time.

  9. The fact that he was told to kneel, and disobeyed that instruction, puts this all on him. I’d never fault an athlete for making the effort to win a game, even when it results in something that causes the team to lose the game. But because he was told specifically not to do what he did … I’d cut him. This goes beyond the decision to return the ball – it shows a lack of maturity and professionalism.

  11. source7769 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:02 pm
    Wow expected a national anthem joke by now

    ———————–

    The despicable conservatives are hopefully in hiding after the Pittsburgh shooting and the mail bombs. The mentality of their kind has been exposed.

  13. Aaron Rogers really is incredible. Now, he’s making plays he didn’t have a chance to make to win games that his team lost. Amazing!

  15. How come the other two Packers bear Ty didn’t run up to him and give him the stop sign to not run out of the end zone? Usually when told to not to run out, the whole special teams unit is aware, not just one players. Seems a bit fishy.

  18. Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed after the game that coaches had instructed Montgomery to take a knee if that was an option.
    —————-
    Why give the player an option? The instructions should have been if the ball reaches the end zone take a knee, period.

  19. Michael Silver’s report is inaccurate. Montgommery was in on the last drive. He actually missed a block on Aaron Donald on 3rd down, which ended the drive. So how could he have been pulled off the field if he was there for the Packers last offensive series? Another reporter who tried to get the jump on a story without fact checking it.

Leave a Reply

