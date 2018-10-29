Ty Montgomery: I don’t intentionally disobey orders

Posted by Charean Williams on October 29, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
AP

Ty Montgomery insists he did not intentionally disobey coaches’ orders to take a knee on a kickoff in the end zone. The Packers running back defended his decision to run the ball out, saying he was unsure how close to the field of play he was.

Montgomery was 2 yards deep when caught the kickoff with 2:05 remaining. He reached the Green Bay 20 before Ramik Wilson forced Montgomery to fumble with Wilson recovering the fumble. Aaron Rodgers never saw the ball again as the Rams picked up a first down and ran out the clock on a 29-27 victory.

“He said the same thing he always says, ‘Catch the return, and if it’s in the end zone, keep it in the end zone.'” Montgomery said in video posted by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “. . . At that point in time, I stood where I always stood. I had a returnable ball, so I made a split-second decision on, I don’t know if this is going to land on the goal line, so I’m not going to take a knee on the goal line, at the half-yard line and take a chance on putting the game in the ref’s hands. Unfortunately, I ended up fumbling the football, but I’ve never been a guy that completely disobeys what I’ve been told. I think you can ask a lot guys in the locker room. That’s not what I do. That’s not the kind of man I am. That’s not the kind of person I am.”

Montgomery also defended himself against charges that he acted out of selfishness.

Several Packers players anonymously called out Montgomery in a story written by Mike Silver of NFL Media. Silver’s report mentions a tantrum thrown by Montgomery after being removed from the game on the previous series.

Montgomery admitted Monday he was frustrated when he was pulled during the Packers’ last offensive series and was unsure of his role on the team. But Montgomery was adamant that had nothing to do with his decision on the kickoff.

The questions now become: Where does Montgomery stand with his teammates? Where do the Packers stand with Montgomery?

Montgomery does not sound as if he will soon get over the “backlash” from teammates.

“We talk about being brothers,” Montgomery said. “We talk about being family and keeping things in house, in house and this, that and the other, and that’s not what happened. I don’t know. Maybe that’s what they do in their family, but that’s not what I do in mine.

“No one ever said anything to me. No one ever came to me. So I’m thoroughly disappointed in the speculation and just the backlash that I have to deal with now, because now we’re talking about my character. We’re not even talking about the fumble any more. We’re talking about my character.”

Cornerback Tramon Williams insisted Monday that Montgomery did not act out of selfishness.

19 responses to "Ty Montgomery: I don't intentionally disobey orders

