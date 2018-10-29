Ty Montgomery’s move is a poor reflection on Mike McCarthy

AP

After Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Packers coach Mike McCarthy provided an inconsistent explanation for the kick return that resulted in the game-deciding fumble. In short, Ty Montgomery was supposed to stay in the end zone, but it’s OK that he didn’t.

“The plan there is to stay in the end zone,” McCarthy said. But that’s what those games come down to. There’s decisions and Ty’s in that decision situation, and I’m sure Ty was trying to make a play.

“So I don’t know exactly how deep he was, if it was close. But I think we all realize with the management of the clock and where we wanted to be there, we wanted to be north of two minutes with the one timeout. We wanted to put the ball in Aaron’s hands. But you also trust your players — tough decisions, close decisions — and like I said, I think Ty was just trying to make a play.”

That’s fine, but he was told to not try to make a play. Which means he defied the coaching staff. Which is something McCarthy doesn’t want to tell the world, because his players aren’t supposed to defy his order.

Or, in other words, watch this. If you can handle it.

Whether the fans or the media realize it, the powers-that-be in Green Bay surely understand that Montgomery did something he wasn’t supposed to do, and that in doing so he disregarded the orders given by McCarthy. Which should raise fair questions about whether McCarthy is the one who should be giving the orders.