Vikings receivers feel they let the team down on Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have been a big part of what’s gone right for the Vikings this season and they were both over 100 yards on Sunday night, but the loss to the Saints was not a bright spot for either player.

Thielen lost a fumble late in the first half that the Saints turned into a touchdown and a 17-13 halftime lead. Diggs stopped short on a route in the second half that led to Kirk Cousins throwing a pass right into P.J. Williams‘ hands and Williams took it for a touchdown that helped put the game out of reach.

Thielen said he’s “disappointed in myself” and Diggs said his mistake “will wrack my brain until we see them again.” When you throw in Laquon Treadwell‘s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Saints’ fumble recovery and his failure to bring in a fourth down pass, it makes for a bad night across the board for the Minnesota wideouts.

“This one stings, because we left a lot of plays [out there],” Treadwell said, via the Pioneer Press. “We let the team down. We know that, and we’ve got to bounce back.”

Bouncing back next Sunday would be a welcome development as it would give the Vikings a divisional win over the Lions and a 5-3-1 record as they head into their bye week.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Vikings receivers feel they let the team down on Sunday night

  1. Thielen’s fumble practically crippled this team, but it definitely shouldn’t have. There was a lack of mental toughness and the team looked defeated going into halftime. The veterans on this team needed to step up, and they didn’t.

  4. Well, the Zimm should take some blame by going for it on 4th and 1 on your own side of the of the 50 and giving Bree’s a short field. If you are going to throw it in that situation you throw it to Diggs or Thielen not Treadwell. Also Murry would of had a better chance by running it. Just my opinion.

  6. I agree with them but let’s not leave out Cousins who was generating turnovers and tipped balls like it was the game plan.

  7. The Vikings were down 2 Pro Bowlers on defense. When that’s the case and you’re playing the Saints, you don’t have to play “mistake free” but you certainly can’t make those types of mistakes. The Vikings, as always, were their own worst enemy last evening.

  8. Offense knew the Defense was hurting. It was on them to pick up the slack last night and sadly they came up short.

    But let’s not forget, it all started going wrong for the Vikings with a missed XP. Another kicker who can’t get it done.

  10. Treadwell’s penalty was just another glimpse into the mind of this kid. He’s got to go. Marginal talent that has a habit of doing stupid things. His penalties early in the year don’t get a lot of attention but he had 2 bad ones that had plays called back too. Those were for lining up in formation incorrectly. Inexcusable, Zim’s a stronger man than me. After that helmet throwing he would have been planted on the bench if I had a say… ugh. it was ugly, hope they all learn from it.

  11. .
    Belichick often says that the outcome of most games can be traced back to one or two key plays. And the team that makes them will be the winner. In this case it was one WR being careless with the football and the other WR lazily breaking off a route… Game over.
    .

  13. I’m glad they’re owning up to it. Diggs and Thielen are two of the best in the game, but their mistakes last night came against an opponent that you just can’t make those mistakes against, especially with the left side of your starting OL sidelined, and three starters out on defense.

    It’s just one game, and the second half of the season awaits, but this one hurts. Hopefully the team rebounds next week and then gets healthy over the bye week, because they’re going to need it for the stretch run.

  14. They did, but they have done so much for this team that anybody would be stupid to bash them. Those two mistakes were the only reason the Aint’s won. If the Aint’s feel good about that, then they won’t get far in the playoffs.

  15. Funny thing is, I don’t think of Treadwell as one of the receivers. He might have the correct number, but there are far better receivers than him on the bench. He is more like the dead weight the team drags around just because they don’t want to admit he’s a failure. Give Zylstra those snaps and the outcome would be different every week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!