Vikings receivers feel they let the team down on Sunday night

Getty Images

Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have been a big part of what’s gone right for the Vikings this season and they were both over 100 yards on Sunday night, but the loss to the Saints was not a bright spot for either player.

Thielen lost a fumble late in the first half that the Saints turned into a touchdown and a 17-13 halftime lead. Diggs stopped short on a route in the second half that led to Kirk Cousins throwing a pass right into P.J. Williams‘ hands and Williams took it for a touchdown that helped put the game out of reach.

Thielen said he’s “disappointed in myself” and Diggs said his mistake “will wrack my brain until we see them again.” When you throw in Laquon Treadwell‘s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Saints’ fumble recovery and his failure to bring in a fourth down pass, it makes for a bad night across the board for the Minnesota wideouts.

“This one stings, because we left a lot of plays [out there],” Treadwell said, via the Pioneer Press. “We let the team down. We know that, and we’ve got to bounce back.”

Bouncing back next Sunday would be a welcome development as it would give the Vikings a divisional win over the Lions and a 5-3-1 record as they head into their bye week.