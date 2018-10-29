Washington places Troy Apke on IR, promotes Cassanova McKinzy

Getty Images

Washington placed safety Troy Apke on injured reserve Monday after he aggravated his hamstring injury in Sunday’s victory over the Giants.

The team’s fourth-round pick played in two games this season. He played no snaps on defense but 22 on special teams.

Washington promoted linebacker Cassanova McKinzy to take his roster spot.

McKinzy, 25, has spent the season on the team’s practice squad. He has never played in a regular-season game, having also spent time with the Bucs and the Rams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Washington also announced it signed defensive back Jason Thompson the the practice squad.