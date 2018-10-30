49ers waive Victor Bolden, Greg Mabin

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they waived receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and defensive back Greg Mabin on Tuesday.

Mabin, 25, played six games, with one start this season. He made 10 tackles and forced a fumble.

He originally joined the 49ers last season, signing to their practice squad Oct. 18 after the Bills cut him before earning a promotion Nov. 1. Mabin has played 13 games over the past two seasons with Buffalo and San Francisco, making 11 tackles, two pass breakups and forcing a fumble.

Bolden, 23, appeared in four games this season, making a reception for 10 yards.

He played nine games last season before going on injured reserve. He served a four-game suspension this season.