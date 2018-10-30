A.J. Green has right foot in a boot

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught an 11-yard pass from Andy Dalton to move the team into field goal range at the end of last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, so the team didn’t have to push for more yards before Randy Bullock put the game-winner through the uprights.

If there had been more football to play, it’s unclear whether Green would have been able to take part as he hurt his toe while making the catch. Green said he was OK after the game, but multiple reporters shared that he was in a protective boot at the team’s facility Tuesday.

With a bye week in Week Nine, the Bengals may just be taking every precaution in order to ensure Green is ready to go when they return to action against the Saints on November 11. The team won’t have to release an injury report until after next Wednesday’s practice, so it may be some time before there’s official word about the severity of the injury.

Green has 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season.