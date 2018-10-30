A year after nearing losing his leg, Zach Miller finds a way to contribute

Getty Images

Zach Miller doesn’t need to play again to claim success. His left leg saved, the Bears tight end is good with whatever life brings him.

“I don’t need to go back on the field just to climb that mountain,” Miller said, via Simon Kaufman of the team website. “I can climb this mountain without that having to be the end goal. That’s just what I want to do. I love the game of football. I want to continue to play. If I can’t, I’ve got to accept that.”

One year ago yesterday, Miller nearly lost his leg. He needed emergency surgery after being injured in a game against the Saints, dislocating his left knee and tearing his popliteal artery, which cut off most of his blood supply below his knee.

“Last thing I said was just, ‘Doc, don’t cut my leg off,'” Miller said to the surgeon just before a seven-hour surgery.

Miller required eight more surgeries after that.

The Bears signed Miller to a one-year minimum deal in June. They placed him on the physically unable to perform list the next day. It allows Miller to be part of the team and use the facility and staff for his rehab.

Miller also cuts up tape, helps with the game plan and works with the tight ends as a player-coach of sorts.

“Most of these situations, they don’t really end the way that they are for me,” Miller said. “It’s an extraordinary situation where the loyalty that the franchise has to me has been unbelievable, and that was for sure an emotional meeting for me just because I felt very grateful and thankful for what they’ve done for me and continue to do for me.”