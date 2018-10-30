Bears lose Kyle Long for 6-8 weeks

Getty Images

The Bears’ offensive line has been delivered a tough blow.

Bears starting guard Kyle Long will miss the next six to eight weeks after suffering a foot injury on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That could result in the Bears putting Long on injured reserve and bringing him back once he’s ready. Which might not be until the end of the regular season — or the start of the playoffs, when the Bears hope they’ll still be playing.

Long has started all seven games this season but has had injuries three years in a row. Last year he missed six games and the year before he missed eight games.