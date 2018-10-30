Ben Roethlisberger has a broken finger on left hand

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has played through plenty of injuries, and this one will be no exception.

According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his quarterback suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand.

That’s the one he doesn’t throw with, so it might be uncomfortable but won’t have an impact on his ability to play this week against the Ravens.

Roethlisberger played the second half of last week’s game against the Browns with the injury, so it shouldn’t be much of an issue.