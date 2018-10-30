Bills cut Dontae Johnson with Terrelle Pryor signing confirmed

Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor is the newest member of the Bills.

A report on Tuesday indicated that Pryor, who visited with the team recently, would be signing a contract with the team and the Bills made it official later in the day. Cornerback Dontae Johnson was cut to make room for Pryor in Buffalo.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the Pryor report during a press conference earlier in the day and was asked about the possibility of Pryor playing quarterback. That was his position at Ohio State and early in his NFL career, which would seem to be a helpful skill set for a Bills team staring at a Nathan Peterman start this weekend.

McDermott didn’t delve into specifics as the deal wasn’t done yet, so we’ll see how things play out in the next few days.

Johnson joined the Bills early this month after being released from injured reserve in Seattle. He played in one game with Buffalo after starting all 16 games for the 49ers last season.