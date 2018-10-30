Bills fan arrested for throwing sex toy on field

Getty Images

It’s a tradition that is truly unlike any other.

In 2016, a Bills fan threw a sex toy onto the field during a game against the Patriots. Inscribed on the device? “Brady’s dildo.”

It happened again last year when the Patriots played the Bills in Buffalo. Last night, at least three were spotted. Maybe more.

And one led to an arrest.

According to WKBW, 34-year-old Michael Abdallah was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing a dildo on the field during the 25-6 loss to the Patriots. Abdallah actually spent the night in jail before pleading not guilty.

He was released on $250 cash bail or $1,000 bond. Abdallah’s next court appearance will happen on December 4.

The next dildo-toss likely will occur at some point in 2019, when the Patriots return to Buffalo.