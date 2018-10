Getty Images

The Bucs promoted cornerback Javien Elliott from the practice spot. Tampa Bay cut linebacker Kevin Minter to make room on the roster.

Elliott, 25, played six games with the Bucs this season and made one tackle. He played three defensive snaps and 48 on special teams.

He has appeared in 27 games for the Bucs the past three seasons.

The Bucs needed nickelback help with M.J. Stewart injured. Stewart could miss Sunday’s game with a foot injury.