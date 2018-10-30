Bucs waive Kevin Minter

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter‘s stay in Tampa lasted a week. The Bucs cut Minter on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The Bucs signed Minter last Tuesday, in need of linebackers after losing Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy to torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

Minter, 27, played 12 special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

He had not had a job since the Jets cut him out of the preseason. He played nine games with Cincinnati last season.

The Cardinals made Minter a second-round choice in 2013. Bucs General Manager Jason Licht was in Arizona then.

Minter played 61 games in four seasons before departing for Cincinnati in 2017.

He has 256 career tackles and five sacks.