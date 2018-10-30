C.J. Beathard out of practice with right wrist injury

Getty Images

The 49ers may need to go with their third starting quarterback of the year when they face the Raiders on Thursday night.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that C.J. Beathard will not participate in Tuesday’s practice because of a right wrist injury. Shanahan said, via multiple reporters, that the injury is making it difficult for Beathard to hold a football and it doesn’t take decades of experience watching football to know that is a tough hurdle for a right-handed quarterback to overcome.

Shanahan said that he thinks Beathard would be OK to play if the 49ers were playing on Sunday, but it would be a challenge as things currently stand.

Nick Mullens has been serving as the No. 2 behind Beathard since Jimmy Garoppolo‘s torn ACL, but has never seen regular season action. Tom Savage is also on the roster and has experience as an NFL starter, although little of it was of the positive variety.