Cardinals add some blockers to roster

Getty Images

The Cardinals made a couple of moves Tuesday which could help their blocking, which rookie quarterback Josh Rosen is likely all for.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals signed veteran tight end John Phillips, and also signed rookie guard Colby Gossett from the Vikings practice squad.

Phillips has had stints with the Cowboys, Chargers, Broncos, and Saints in his 10 NFL seasons. He’s primarily a blocker, as he has 55 career receptions.

Gossett was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings, and gives them some interior depth.

To clear the roster spots, they released tight end Gabe Holmes and offensive lineman Blaine Clausell.