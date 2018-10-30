Chargers cut Mike Badgley

AP

The Chargers signed kicker Mike Badgley a few weeks ago to fill in for Caleb Sturgis while Sturgis was dealing with a quad injury.

Badgley saw action in two games and made all his “damn kicks,” but it’s time for him to look for a job with another team. The Chargers announced that they waived Badgley on Tuesday, which signals that Sturgis will be handling kicking duties for them against the Seahawks this Sunday.

Badgley made all three field goals and all seven extra points during his two appearances for the Chargers. He also made all 10 kicks he tried with the Colts during the preseason and that show of accuracy could land him another shot without spending too much time on the league’s kicking carousel.

The Chargers also announced that they have signed linebacker Hayes Pullard. Pullard played in 13 games for the team last season and also played for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley when Bradley was the head coach of the Jaguars.