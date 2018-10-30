DeAndre Hopkins “excited” to have new sidekick

Getty Images

Demaryius Thomas will begin his career in Houston tomorrow when he practices with his new teammates. DeAndre Hopkins can’t wait.

“I think it was awesome, man,” Hopkins said, via Mark Berman of KRIV. “I think Demaryius brings a lot of skill to this team. Experience in the NFL. He’s a great guy off the field. I’ve trained with him before. So I think it’s a good move.”

The Texans lost Will Fuller to a season-ending knee injury last week, so they gave up fourth-round and seventh-round picks in return for Thomas and a seventh-round choice.

“I was excited, of course,” Hopkins said. “I’ve known Demaryius, the kind of person he is. Not just the player, but what he brings to this locker room.”

Hopkins has made 53 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns. Thomas has 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns.