Demaryius Thomas could have a Houston resurgence

Getty Images

The Texans now have a 3-D passing game, and that could help veteran newcomer Demaryius Thomas take his game back to the level it was at in prior years.

On pace for little more than 800 yards based on half a season with the Broncos, Thomas could see his production increase, given the presence of DeAndre Hopkins, a favorite target of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Defenses will continue to lean toward Hopkins, and Thomas should benefit from even less attention being paid to him.

With rookie Keke Coutee talented but not yet sufficiently durable to make a consistent contribution, Thomas will surely get plenty of playing time, and plenty of chances to get open against single coverage.

It still won’t be easy for Thomas; he’ll need to learn a new offense, new quarterback, new everything on the fly. But at least he’ll be in familiar surroundings during his first game with the Texans. Only a few days after arriving in Houston, he’ll return to Denver for a game against the Broncos, with maximum motivation to prove to the Broncos that they shouldn’t have given up on him.

Thomas has a $8.5 million base salary in 3018, which means he’s still owed $4.5 million from the Texans. Next year, his salary spikes to $14 million. Which likely means that the Texans will be proposed a new deal with a reduced salary in the offseason, with the possibility that the relationship will be a short one.