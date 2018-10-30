Derek Anderson has concussion, Nathan Peterman likely to start again

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman is going to get another chance. With all that entails.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bills quarterback Derek Anderson sustained a concussion late in last night’s loss to the Patriots, meaning Peterman is expected to start this week against the Bears.

Peterman has started three games for the Bills, and has one touchdown and five interceptions.

The first five picks came last season when they thought it was a good idea to bench Tyrod Taylor, and only Taylor’s return helped them break a 17-year playoff drought.

The last two came in this year’s opener, when they decided not to play first-round pick Josh Allen, who is now out with an elbow injury.

Of course, the Bills are signing wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, so maybe he’ll get a shot to get back under center.