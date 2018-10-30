Dolphins put Vincent Taylor on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday and it looks like he’s joining the team because a member of their defensive line rotation is headed to injured reserve.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have shut down defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. Taylor was carted off the field with a foot injury during last Thursday’s loss to the Texans.

Taylor was a sixth-round pick last year and saw action on just over 37 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps this season. He had 27 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

The Dolphins also dropped safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman from the roster on Monday, so they still have two roster spots to fill as they get set to face the Jets this week.