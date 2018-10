Getty Images

The Dolphins added another veteran lineman to the mix.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins signed defensive tackle Ziggy Hood.

The 31-year-old Hood has been a solid starter in the past, and lends some depth to a group that has dealt with injuries all year.

The former Steelers first-rounder was released by Washington recently, after playing four games there. He has also had stints with the Jaguars and Bears.