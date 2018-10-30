Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announces retirement

Getty Images

It wasn’t quite a Vontae Davis, in the middle of a game, but another veteran cornerback has surprisingly stepped away.

Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced his retirement on Instagram (as noted by Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record).

“Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years,” he wrote. “A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL. . . . I’m at peace with my decision. Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!”

The decision is a curious one, even though he didn’t play a single defensive snap in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

The former Cardinals first-rounder also played for the Eagles, Broncos, and Giants before signing on as part of the Raiders offseason acquisitions of veterans.