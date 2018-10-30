Eagles make no moves at tailback

Getty Images

As expected, the Eagles traded for a receiver before the trade deadline. As not expected, the Eagles didn’t trade for a tailback.

Rumors and speculation emerged in recent weeks regarding the Eagles potentially trading for a running back, with Bills running back LeSean McCoy most often linked to the team. Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell also had been mentioned as a potential acquisition.

Last year, the Eagles traded with the Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi in late October, and he helped spark a Super Bowl run. This year, Ajayi is on injured reserve, LeGarrette Blount is long gone, Darren Sproles remains injured, and the duties will continue to fall to Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement.

Who knows? Maybe the Eagles will follow the league of the Patriots, who have been using Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield, and give some rushing attempts to newly-acquired receiver Golden Tate.

For his career, Tate has 42 rushing attempts for 208 yards, an average of 5.0 yards per carry.