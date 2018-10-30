Eagles “very excited” to land Golden Tate

Getty Images

A week after reportedly trying to get receiver Amari Cooper for a second-round pick, the Eagles landed receiver Golden Tate for a third-round selection. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman made it clear that the franchise is pleased with the outcome.

“Excited,” Roseman said regarding the reaction of coach Doug Pederson. “Very excited. A lot of happy people upstairs. Our owner is very excited about it too. This is a guy we have had so much respect for as a competitor and playing against him and watching him play and seeing him in cross tape. Just fun. I think our fans, our team, just getting him here, seeing what he brings on the field, off the field, to the practice field, the competitiveness, that’s what we are looking for. Not that we don’t have that now, but it’s just going to raise the level of everyone, so excited to acquire him.”

Before landing Tate, the Eagles cast a wide net.

“Lots of conversations over the last month or two, really, starting at final cuts and [then] continued conversations with people,” Roseman said. “I can tell you that our staff has talked to every team in the league. Any player that you could imagine we’d be interested in we’ve inquired about. That’s our job. We do our due diligence on all of that and have had conversations with the Detroit Lions and their General Manager, Bob Quinn, who does a heck of a job for them, and just kind of continue those conversations. It got to the point where we had to weigh the prices of everything that was on the market and look at what would it be if we did nothing, and we felt like this was a really good move for our football team and a move that we are really excited about.”

The move entailed a third-round pick, and Roseman had no problem with that.

“At the end of the day, the price is what it is,” Roseman said. “When you look around the league and what the market is for these guys. . . . Since 2012, he’s in the top 10 in receiving yards, receptions. His run-after-the-catch numbers are phenomenal — they’re always at the top of the league. So, we’re really excited to get him.”

Roseman made it clear that the goal isn’t to win trades but to win games. And he thinks they can win games with Tate, even with Tate and Nelson Agholor having comparable skill sets.

“You have versatility there,” Roseman said. “All of those guys can play inside and out. That’s the excitement that our coaches have. You’re not just having one guy lined up in a particular situation and the defense knows that this guy is going to line up there. For us, that’s another part of the excitement of bringing in this guy: His inside-out versatility. It’s the same with [Agholor]; he has inside-out versatility. Alshon lines up inside and out. Our coaches have a game plan for all of those guys and certainly [for] our tight ends in the middle of the field and the damage that they can do. And we are going to get some guys back [from injury], too. So we want to be multiple on offense; we want to be a handful for defensive coordinators. This guy is a heck of a player and I think our fans are going to be really excited to see him in Eagles green.”

Tate brings a hunger and a toughness that will definitely help the offense. And as the Eagles try to parlay an 8-8 start into a playoff berth, Tate will do plenty to help his new team achieve that goal.