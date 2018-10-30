Falcons add veteran guard Zane Beadles

Getty Images

The Falcons brought in some veteran depth for their interior line, with both starting guards on injured reserve.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Falcons are signing guard Zane Beadles.

The 31-year-old Beadles was most recently with the 49ers, but was cut in May in a cap-saving move.

He started his career with the Broncos, and spent three years with the Jaguars.

The Falcons need bodies, with starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco lost to season-ending injuries. They’ve been playing Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland in those spots, and Beadles gives them some experience in the middle.