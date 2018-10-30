Falcons kicker Matt Bryant to test hamstring Thursday

Getty Images

The Falcons got along just fine without kicker Matt Bryant the last two weeks, but he could return after a short absence.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the veteran kicker will test his sore right hamstring Thursday in hopes of a return.

“I think it treated him well, the reason that I say that is that he’s making a turn for the better,” Quinn said of Bryant getting some rest over the bye week. “We are not going to rule him out this week. . . .

“The thing that I was fired up about is that he’s closer than he’s been from last week by quite a bit. He’s really worked his tail off [over] the off week to get his strength right. We don’t really know with a hamstring until you kind of go [test it]. It’s like running. He has to test his power a little bit.”

Bryant suffered his strained hamstring against the Buccaneers, and fill-in Giorgio Tavecchio won the NFC special teams player of the week during his absence.